LeBron James' First Endorsement Of The Season? $200 Earphones

Photo: Powerbeatsbydre.com

KingJames just Tweeted to his 800,000+ followers: “Yo what’s up ya’ll. Powerbeatsbydre.com is up and live. Check out the headphones I designed with Dre for people …”Yes, apparently one of the many talents that LeBron James took to South Beach this summer was a knack for custom fashioning luxury in-ear headphones with important rap producers.



The website James linked to–which was briefly down, of course–delivers an auto-playing video of James and a particularly buff-looking Dr. Dre hawking overpriced audio gear.

The buds will cost you $180, plus tax and shipping.

