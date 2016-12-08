LeBron James had an odd explanation for why he didn't stay with half of his team at a Trump hotel

LeBron James said he was not trying to make a statement when he chose not to stay at a Trump hotel on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ visit to New York City.

According to ESPN, about half of the Cavaliers chose to stay at a nearby hotel in SoHo, as opposed to the President-elect’s hotel.

“It’s just my personal preference,” James said on Wednesday.

James, who endorsed Hillary Clinton and called Donald Trump’s election “very difficult,” said, “At the end of the day, I hope he’s one of the best presidents ever for all of our sake — my family, for all of us. But it’s just my personal preference.”

However, James then used an odd analogy to compare the situation.

“It would be the same if I went to a restaurant and decided to eat chicken and not steak.”

It would probably be more accurate if James compared it to the team choosing one restaurant to go to while he led the charge to go to a different restaurant.

Additionally, according to ESPN, this is the first time LeBron has chosen to stay at a different hotel than the rest of the team. Unless, James suddenly became picky about his hotel after 13 years in the league, it’s hard to view his hotel choice as anything but a statement.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said of the situation, “Is it odd? I mean, it’s not normal. But considering the circumstances, that’s what we have. That’s not my main objective.”

Perhaps LeBron is trying to avoid making headlines and divisive, which is perfectly fine, but his choice not to stay at a Trump hotel still seems noteworthy despite what he says.

