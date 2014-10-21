LeBron James Made A List Of Expectations For Every Cavs Player Before Training Camp

Tony Dejak/AP LeBron James held a players-only meeting before the first day of practice

LeBron James has tried to temper expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first season together. However, that doesn’t mean he’s approaching the season any lighter than usual.

According to Marc J. Spears’ profile on James, LeBron held a meeting before training camp where he listed expectations of every single person on the roster:

New coach David Blatt was anxious to get practice started, but gave James his blessing to have the players-only meeting before a ball was bounced. For about the next 30 minutes, James told every player from fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to the guys just hoping to make the team what was expected during the upcoming season.

Several Cavaliers players were impressed by James’ preparation. Guard Dion Waiters said:

“I was looking like, ‘Wow.’ That’s crazy that he broke down every individual thing he wants guys to do,” Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters told Yahoo Sports. “He wrote down every player from the guy in training camp who may be here or may not be here. …It was unbelievable. It was great.”

Center Anderson Varejao, who played with LeBron during his first stint with the Cavaliers, said that James always would talk to players, but never like that.

James’ intense preparation has become known throughout the league. Two days into training camp, he had already mastered head coach David Blatt’s offence. These types of things are what makes James a great leader, and it will surely help him recruit more players to the Cavaliers when they learn that he’s this aware of everyone on the team.

