WATCH: LeBron James Throw An Incredible Alley-Oop Dunk To Himself And Then Fail To High-Five An Adoring Fan

In a moment of athletic ecstasy, did LeBron James lose his sense of sight? Did he forget the fundamentals of the handshake? Or, as The Basketball Jones hypothesizes, did he actually create the latest craze?



Those are just a few of the questions we are asking after seeing this clip of LeBron lobbing a ball off the backboard – from the three-point line, no less – and slamming it through the rim.

It’s what followed next that has us confused.

See that excited lady eager to high-five the basketball star? LeBron didn’t. Or he did. It isn’t clear.

All that matters is the awkward hand-touching that happened next.

(video via Deadspin)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.