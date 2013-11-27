Why LeBron Is The Best Player In The NBA And No One Else Is Close, In One Chart

Tony Manfred
Lebron jamesMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

LeBron James is quietly having his best offensive season ever, averaging 26.7 points on 60% shooting.

If he ups his three-point shooting a bit, he could become the first player to ever shoot 60% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line.

This chart from Statscenter captures his greatness.

It takes the 25 players with the highest usage rate — basically, the guys who have the ball in their hands the most — and plots them by true shooting percentage.

LeBron is in an entirely different stratosphere from the rest of the best players in the NBA when it comes to efficiency:

