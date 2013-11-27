Why LeBron Is The Best Player In The NBA And No One Else Is Close, In One Chart

LeBron James is quietly having his best offensive season ever, averaging 26.7 points on 60% shooting.

If he ups his three-point shooting a bit, he could become the first player to ever shoot 60% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 80% from the free-throw line.

This chart from Statscenter captures his greatness.

It takes the 25 players with the highest usage rate — basically, the guys who have the ball in their hands the most — and plots them by true shooting percentage.

LeBron is in an entirely different stratosphere from the rest of the best players in the NBA when it comes to efficiency:

