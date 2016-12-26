Here's the diet and workout routine LeBron James uses to stay in insane shape

Watch the full interview and more from Business Insider on Prime Video.



Business Insider's US Editor-In-Chief, Alyson Shontell, sat down with

LeBron James as he reveals what he eats on game days.

Unlike the thousands of calories swimmer Michael Phelps eats to train, LeBron James sticks to a pretty healthy diet.

“Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta. The carbs help because you’re going out and playing a lot of minutes,” James told Business Insider. “But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I’ll be ready to go. But as far as pies or pizza and sandwiches and french fries — I can’t. I’ll wait for that after the game. I can’t do that before the game.”

As for his workout schedule, James says he works out about 5 days a week in the off-season and 7 days per week when basketball starts back up.

James likes to mix up the way he exercises and throws in a few classes on top of traditional gym workouts.

“My workout regimen is pretty much five times a week, every day. And it varies,” James told Business Insider. “Sometimes I stay at home and work out. Sometimes I’ll go to an actual class. I’ve been to, like, VersaClimber classes, or spinning classes. I do pilates as well. So, it kind of varies depending on how I’m feeling.

“During the season, we’re playing basketball every single day, and we’re working on our bodies every day. So I don’t get the opportunity to do the classes as much because we’re doing a lot of travelling. But my workout regimen is pretty consistent then as well. It’s mostly seven days a week during the season because we play games on the weekend.”

