A Huge Back Door Assist From LeBron To Dwyane Wade Saved The Miami Heat's Season

The Miami Heat may have won Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers 101-93 Sunday behind LeBron James’ monster game, but things didn’t get off to an easy start.



Indiana led for most of the first half and even took a lead going into halftime.

Even worse, Dwyane Wade still looked awful, having made only two of eight shot attempts before LeBron was able to find him for an open dunk toward the end of the second quarter.

After that, D-Wade took off. He exploded for a total of 30 points on 13-for-23 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 0 turnovers.

Here’s the key play that ignited Miami’s run:

