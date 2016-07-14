LeBron James and other NBA stars give moving speech asking athletes to help end gun violence

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul opened the 2016 ESPYs with a moving speech, challenging other athletes to do more to help end gun violence.

“As athletes, it’s on us to challenge each other to do even more than what we already do in our own communities,” Wade said. “And the conversation cannot, it cannot stop as our schedules get busy again. It won’t always be convenient. It won’t. It won’t always be comfortable. But it is necessary.”

LeBron James then spoke about looking in the mirror.

“It’s time to look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing to create change?,” James said. “Let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence, and renounce all violence.”

Here is the entire speech:

