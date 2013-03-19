LeBron James Crushed A Celtics Player With A Violent Alley-Oop

The Miami Heat is trying to extend its 22-game win streak in a heated game in Boston right now.



The Celtics lead, but it’s early.

The highlight of the game came in the second quarter, when LeBron James took an alley-oop and threw it down over Jason Terry.

Just incredible power.

LeBron got a technical for taunting Terry in the aftermath of the dunk:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.