LeBron James Crushed A Celtics Player With A Violent Alley-Oop

The Miami Heat is trying to extend its 22-game win streak in a heated game in Boston right now.
The Celtics lead, but it’s early.
The highlight of the game came in the second quarter, when LeBron James took an alley-oop and threw it down over Jason Terry.
Just incredible power.
LeBron got a technical for taunting Terry in the aftermath of the dunk:
