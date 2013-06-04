LeBron James Threw Down A Sick 360 Dunk In Warmups Before Game 7

LeBron James brought back the Miami Heat pregame warmup dunk contest for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.



Back in March, while they were winning 27-straight games, LeBron and the Heat put on a pregame show for fans before almost every game.

It went away when the playoffs rolled around.

But before tonight’s massive Heat-Pacers game, LeBron casually threw down this 360-degree, one-handed dunk.

By all accounts, Miami is remarkably loose before the game. We’ll see how that works out for them.

Sick:

