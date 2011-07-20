LeBron James Throws Down Vicious Dunks At An Ohio Summer League Game

LeBron James is now beloved in Ohio … at least by the players in the Chris Chambers City League Classic.



LBJ made a surprise appearance in the summer league game in Warrenville Heights, Ohio over the weekend, and was warmly received by the small crowd.

James remains public enemy number one in Cleveland. But if one of the best players in the world walks into your rinky-dink gym, you can’t help but feel a little giddy, even if he happens to be your sworn enemy.

Here’s the highlights of LeBron dominating the event, skip to the 1:25 mark for a ridiculous dunk off the backboard.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

