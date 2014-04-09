LeBron James Had His Game-Winning Dunk Blocked By A Rookie

LeBron James had a potential game-winning dunk blocked by rookie Mason Plumlee in the final seconds of the Heat’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

After the Nets missed a long 3-pointer in with a one-point lead in the final seconds, the Heat pushed the ball up the court. James was fed the ball in the lane and looked to have an easy dunk with just three seconds remaining that would have given the Heat the lead.

Plumlee stuffed him:



After the game, LeBron told the media his thoughts on the non-call. “It was a foul,” said James. “That’s my thoughts. I should have been going to the line for two [free throws].”

Here is another angle which does show a lot of contact.



After watching the replay, LeBron was even more convinced he had been fouled.



