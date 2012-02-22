SHOCK rumour: LeBron James Drinks Appletinis

LeBron James likes girl drinks, claims an anonymous waitress at one of his favourite Cleveland restaurants.



The waitress told the Browns blog ClevelandFrowns.com all about LBJ’s fine-dining habits.

Here are the highlights (via Ball Don’t Lie):

He liked drinking apple martinis.

He liked to have his steak cut up for him.

She was his favourite server because she “didn’t put up with his crap.”

Controversial stuff here if it’s true (it may or may not be).

