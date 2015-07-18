LeBron James drained a backward free throw while shooting a movie

LeBron James has a part in the new Amy Schumer movie “Trainwreck,” and he’s apparently really good and funny in it.

In a behind the scenes video filmed on the set of “Trainwreck” — starring Schumer, Bill Hader, and LeBron — the four-time MVP found himself back in his comfort zone, the basketball court, for a scene with Hader. At one point, LeBron strolls up and makes a backwards free throw as casually as possible (via SB Nation):





Fittingly, in the short Vine, LeBron can be heard in a voice over saying, “I’ll be doing something I’m not accustomed to be doing.”

