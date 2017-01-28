LeBron James on NBA players' All-Star votes: 'There's always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president'

The NBA allowed players to vote for the All-Star game for the first time this season, and it didn’t go as well as many had hoped.

While it was helpful to get players’ perspective on their peers’ seasons, the process also led to some odd votes, including many for undeserving players and even players who haven’t played this season.

However, LeBron James was unfazed by the results. Speaking to media on Friday, James said he voted for who he thought deserved to be in the game.

When one reporter said there were some “goofy votes,” James shot back, “There’s always goofy votes. I mean, Donald Trump is our president.”

Of course, James is not Trump’s biggest fan. James endorsed Hillary Clinton in an op-ed for Business Insider, had a scathing takedown over Trump’s “locker room talk,” called election night “very difficult,” and later didn’t stay at a Trump hotel with the Cavaliers on a trip to New York, though he said it was not politically motivated.

Watch James’ response below, via Cleveland.com.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.