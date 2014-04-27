LEBRON JAMES: The NBA Has 'No Room For Donald Sterling'

Miami Heat star Lebron James responded to the controversy over allegations L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling made racist comments, calling them “appalling” while questioning whether he would play if he were on his team, AP reports.

“I hate the fact that something like this has to come out when the playoffs have been unbelievable and the game of basketball continues to grow, but there is no room for Donald Sterling in our league,” Lebron said before a Saturday night game. “There is no room for him.”

Sterling was allegedly recorded having an argument with his girlfriend, upset with her for posting a photo of her and Magic Johnson to Instagram.

“You can sleep with [black people]. You can bring them in. You can do whatever you want,” said the voice the TMZ website attributed to Sterling. “The little I ask is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.”

“For an owner to come out and say the things that he said, it’s very disrespectful,” Lebron said. “It’s very appalling and one of my best friends and dear friends plays on his team in Chris Paul and I haven’t had an opportunity to talk to him but I can only imagine what’s going through his head.”

Meanwhile, Clippers President responded to the controversy on Saturday, questioning the legitimacy of the tape and insinuating its release is part of a woman’s plot to “get even” with Sterling.

“I have kind of wavered back and forth if I would actually sit out,” James said. “If our owner would come out and say the things he said I would have to sit down with my teammates and talk to my family because at the end of the day, our family and teammates are way more important than that.”

