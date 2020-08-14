LeBron James group lands deal to turn Dodger Stadium into a polling place for presidential election

Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 8, 2020.

LeBron James’ More Than a Vote group is helping to turn Dodgers Stadium into a polling place for the general election in November.

The effort was announced on Thursday, with James citing it as an example of the special relationship between the Lakers and Dodgers.

Dodger Stadium has already becoming a centre for public good over the past few months, serving as the largest COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles County.

LeBron James’ voting-rights group More Than A Vote is working with the Los Angeles Dodgers to turn Dodger Stadium into a polling place for the presidential election this November.

In a tweet, James thanked both the Dodgers and pitcher David Price for their help in bringing the plan to life, and challenged other baseball stadiums across the league to help grow the effort.

“I may still be new to LA but didn’t take long for me to learn how special the relationship is between the Dodgers and Lakers. We are all in this together,” said James in a statement announcing the news. “I’m really proud we were able to help the Dodgers become the first MLB stadium to open for voting. This is exactly why we created More Than A Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

Dodger Stadium has already become a centre for public service in Los Angeles over the past few months, with the property serving as the largest COVID-19 testing site in the county. Given the abundance of space available and the need to maintain social distancing while hosting voters through the election, having the stadium serve as a voting site is another publicly-minded move.

“Dodger Stadium is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we’re proud to continue to partner with the County to make the property available for the benefit of the community at large,” said Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten in a statement. “Voting is all of our civic duty, and we’re excited to work with More Than A Vote to do anything we can to help get out the vote by making this process as easy, accessible and safe for all Angelenos.”

In addition to Dodger Stadium, More That a Vote has also worked to have several NBA stadiums, including those in Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit, serve as polling locations for their respective cities.

