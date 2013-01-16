Behind-The-Scenes Video Of LeBron James Having Dinner With Warren Buffett And Bill Gates In Las Vegas

Photo: YouTube

LeBron James put up this home video of a 2008 dinner with Chris Paul, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates in Las Vegas on his YouTube page this week, and it’s pretty interesting.James and Buffett have had a relationship for years. LeBron once said he sometimes sends his financial statements to Buffett, and Buffett has praised LeBron’s business sense repeatedly throughout the years.



But this video is the first time we’ve seen them interact in real life.

“I like this guy because he shows up with good-looking women,” Buffett jokes at the start of the dinner. James was with his then-girlfriend Savannah Brinson, and Paul with his wife.

You can’t hear much of the conversation, but at one point Gates appears to explain a card game.

The best part of the video comes at the 1:25-mark, when James and Paul are walking through the hotel after the dinner. James was just 23 years old at the time, and in the video he walks and talks with a more youthful affect than we see out of him today.

“We just had dinner with a few friends of ours, you know,” James brags. “Two guys by the name of Warren Buffet and Bill Gates. A lot of people call him William. Two of the powerful people in the world, you know.”

Here’s the clip:

