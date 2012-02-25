The One Number That Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Why The Heat Crushed The Knicks

Photo: AP

Amazing stat from Hardwood Paroxysm: 23% of the time teams run a pick-and-roll against LeBron James, he causes a turnover.

Last night, the Heat completely dismantled Jeremy Lin and the Knicks’ pick-and-roll offence, and forced 19 turnovers.



LeBron had two steals, and his teammates harassed Lin so effectively on high screens that the Knicks essentially abandoned their pick-and-roll game midway through the second half.

The Heat were also the first team to keep Lin out of the lane all season. One of the amazing part of Lin’s rise is that teams know he’s always going to drive right, but they don’t have the athletes to stop him.

The Heat have those athletes. Additionally, the things they do well on defence — ball pressure, trapping on high pick and rolls, and jumping in passing lanes — are tailor-made for attacking Lin’s weaknesses.

