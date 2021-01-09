LeBron James speaks on rioters that stormed Capitol: 'We live in two Americas'

LeBron James spoke about the Trump-supporting rioters that stormed the US Capitol after his game against the Spurs on Thursday night.

James said, “We live in two Americas,” noting the difference between how Trump supporters were treated compared to what would have happened had they been Black.

“If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know,” James said.

LeBron James spoke with reporters about the pro-Trump rioters that overwhelmed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“We live in two Americas,” James said. “And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don’t understand that or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back â€” not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards and ask yourself how do you want your kids, or how do you want your grandkids, or how do we want America to be viewed as? Do we want to live in this beautiful country?”

Wearing a shirt that read “Do You Understand Now?” James questioned how the day would have played out differently had those taking over the Capitol been Black.

“If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know,” James said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts â€” we already know what would have happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways.”

“I couldn’t help but wonder, if it was my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome?" LeBron speaks about yesterday’s events in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/iiy6MM3iMS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 8, 2021

James also criticised President Trump for his role in encouraging the riots.

“The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the president that’s in the seat right now â€” of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes,” James said. “He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody. He doesn’t care about this country. He doesn’t care about his family. He doesn’t care about anybody besides himself.”

