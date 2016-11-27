LeBron James celebrated a huge Ohio State touchdown with a wild dance on the sideline

The biggest game in the nation this weeked is No. 2 Ohio State against No. 3 Michigan in the latest instalment of their bitter rivalry and LeBron James was on hand to watch.
Late in the first half, Ohio State took a 7-3 lead when the Buckeyes intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. James, standing near the end zone with several Calavaliers teammates, celebrated the touchdown a big a dance.
