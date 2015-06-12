LeBron James received a nasty cut on his head when he crashed into a TV camera

Cork Gaines

LeBron James received was bloodied during Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he fell out of bounds and collided with a television camera.

The incidence came late in the second quarter when James drove to the basket and received a hard foul from Andrew Bogut.

LeBron James GIFPlay GIFABC Sports

James was bleeding from the head and a close up showed the how extensive the damage was.

LeBron James headABC Sports

He did stay in the game to take the free throws, making one, before being taken out of the game.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.