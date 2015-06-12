LeBron James received a nasty cut on his head when he crashed into a TV camera

LeBron James received was bloodied during Game 4 of the NBA Finals when he fell out of bounds and collided with a television camera.

The incidence came late in the second quarter when James drove to the basket and received a hard foul from Andrew Bogut.

James was bleeding from the head and a close up showed the how extensive the damage was.

He did stay in the game to take the free throws, making one, before being taken out of the game.

