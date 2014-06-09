LeBron James Made 2 Major Changes To His Routine After Cramping In Game 1

After cramping up and having to be carried off the court during the Heat’s game one loss, LeBron James responded with one of his best games of the playoffs, scoring 35 points with ten rebounds as the Heat evened up the series.

In addition to two days of treatment for the cramps and dehydration, James also made two major changes to his normal routine.

The first change was seen on the court as LeBron played without his customary leg sleeves.

While research is mixed as to whether or not there is a benefit from wearing the compression sleeves on legs or arms, everybody agrees that the sleeves keep the muscles warm, something that may have contributed to LeBron’s cramps in game one.

The other change James made was to his routine on the morning of the game.

James said after the game that he joined an 8:00 AM yoga class on Sunday morning at the resort the Heat were staying in San Antonio.

James said the class was held outside where he joined three other people who were staying at the resort. It even rained during the class.

LeBron has long credited yoga as one of the key ingredients to his physical conditioning. After his performance in game two, it may now also become a regular part of his game-day routine.

