LeBron James Cramps Up, Gets Carried Off The Court After The Air Conditioning Breaks During NBA Finals Game

The Miami Heat collapsed down the stretch and lost to the San Antonio Spurs 110-95 in a deeply bizarre Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The air conditioning broke at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, sending temperatures inside the arena soaring into the 90s by the end of the game.

During a stoppage in the third quarter, a somewhat distressed LeBron James told his teammates in a huddle, “They’re trying to smoke us out of here.”

That’s more or less what happened. LeBron started cramping up with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Heat were leading by two points at the time. Once he came out of the game, the Heat collapsed.

He tried to come back into the game a few minutes later, but his body just wouldn’t let him and he had to be carried off the court.

He came up lame on a lay-up, and couldn’t continue:

While LeBron watched from the bench, the Spurs blew out the Heat in the final few minutes.

The Spurs outscored the Heat by 17 points after LeBron cramped up. He got an IV after the game, the team announced.

What a weird game. The Heat played well until LeBron had to come out.

