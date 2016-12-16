LeBron James shared a touching moment with Craig Sager during the legendary announcer's final NBA game

Legendary NBA reporter Craig Sager died on Thursday at the age of 65 after a 2.5-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Six months earlier, Sager shared a touching moment with LeBron James following what turned out to be Sager’s final on-air interview. Sager, the longtime sideline reporter, was working his first NBA Finals after TNT and ESPN reached an agreement to let him switch networks for one game.

James had just concluded one of the biggest games of his life, scoring 41 points and adding 11 assists to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. But during the post-game interview, he took a moment to salute Sager.

“First of all, let me ask you a question: How in the hell are you going to go 30-plus years without getting a Finals game?” James asked Sager. “That don’t make no sense. But nah, I’m happy to see you, man. Much love and respect. And I am happy you were able to witness this in front of these fans. We really appreciate it.”

Awesome.

Here is the video.



