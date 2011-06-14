Lebron James Could Not Care Less About You And Your Stupid, Insignificant Life

Photo: AP

Lebron James has spent the last 11 months hearing about how horrible of a person he is.So it’s understandable that he committed one of the cardinal sins for a professional athlete: patronizing fans for caring about sports.



Quoth thine King when asked if he’s bothered by his many haters (emphasis ours):

“Absolutely not, because at the end of the day, all the people that were rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today. They have the same personal problems they had today. I’m going to continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things that I want to do with me and my family and be happy with that.”

“They can get a few days or few months or whatever the case may be on being happy about not only myself, but the Miami heat not accomplishing their goal. But they have to get back to the real world at some point.“

That will sure get him back in America’s good graces.

Source: AP

