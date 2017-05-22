LeBron James got into a confrontation with a fan and criticised a reporter following ugly Game 3 loss

LeBron James’ ugly night against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, which included no points in the fourth quarter of a 3-point loss, got even worse after the game when he got into a confrontation with a heckling fan and later scolded a Cleveland-area reporter during the post-game press conference.

The incident with the fan came as LeBron was walking down a hallway towards the media session. According to an Associated Press report, the fan scolded James for scoring just 11 points. James then turned around and asked the fan to repeat himself.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James then asked the fan what he had ever done. The fan replied that he had played college basketball at Hiram College, a private liberal arts college whose athletic teams participate in NCAA Division III.

The fan was escorted away as he was — and you can’t make this up — as he was yelling his college stats to LeBron. From Windhorst:

“LeBron got peeved at heckling fan after game. LeBron asked what fan had done. Dude replied: “I played at Hiram College.” Emotions were raw in the moment but the guy’s liquid courage was pretty hilarious. He was removed from arena shouting his college stats.”

A short while later, LeBron was answering questions during his media session when he was asked a pair of questions from Kenny Roda, a talk-show host for WHBC radio in Cleveland. James called out Roda for only asking questions when the Cavs lose.

“It seems like you only ask questions when we lose,” James said. “It’s a weird thing with you, Kenny. You always come around when we lose, I swear.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, via “Mike & Mike,” James and Roda have “a history dating back to LeBron’s first stint in Cleveland.”

Here is the moment:

LeBron: “You always come around when we lose, I swear.” pic.twitter.com/Gf5TZhXST3

— NBA News (@NBABBGAMETIME) May 22, 2017

