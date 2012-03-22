LeBron James Claims He's 'Too Tough' To Get A Concussion

LeBron James got into a major collision with Grant Hill last night that left him sprawled out on the floor for several seconds.



He eventually came back into the game with 20 seconds left, and afterward told reporters that he didn’t get a concussion because he doesn’t get concussions.

From Fox Sports:

The final question during his postgame news conference was if he ever has had a concussion.

“No,” James said. “I’m too tough for that.”

That’s not how concussions work. Moreover, LeBron is known to order an appletini and carry a purse European carry-all from time to time.

There’s nothing wrong with that. But if you’re going claim that head trauma is for wimps, you might not want to have your steaks cut up for you at restaurants.

