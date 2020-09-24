LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, and more stars from the sports world shared their outrage after a grand jury declined to charge 2 officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports LeBron James.

LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, and more stars from around the sports world expressed their disappointment with the lack of charges brought against the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.

“I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad!” LeBron James wrote on Twitter. “We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbours’ apartment walls and not her beautiful life.”

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” Colin Kaepernick wrote.

More athletes joined their calls for action with posts of their own.

LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, and many more prominent athletes and activists expressed their frustration with the lack of charges brought against the police officers that killed Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home by Louisville police officers in March. Since then, demands for justice have come from far and wide, with several NBA players including LeBron using their interview time inside the bubble to bring attention to her case.

On Wednesday, it was announced that only one of the three officers involved in the police shooting would have charges brought against him, and the charges were not for his involvement in Taylor’s death, but rather for firing into a neighbour’s apartment.

The news came as a disappointment to athletes such as James who had worked to keep Taylor’s name in the news with the goal of bringing justice.

“I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad!” James wrote on Twitter. “We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbours apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!”

Colin Kaepernick also had strong words in response to the news that two of the three officers would be getting off without charges.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” Kaepernick wrote.

On Twitter, several stars from across the sports world also shared their outrage, grief, and calls for justice.

I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! ???????? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god. This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor #DefundPolice #RegisterToVote — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s killers getting off scot free without even a trial is exactly the systemic rot that people are protesting for. All those protests, all the outcry for justice, and can’t even get a trial. Angry doesn’t even come close to how im feeling. #BreonnaTaylor — Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Disappointed & disgusted. My heart goes out to Ms Tamika Palmer & the rest of Breonna’s family #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor Please vote! Everyone! — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) September 23, 2020

Lakers swingman Danny Green spoke with reporters after the news broke, saying that the league’s message still wasn’t getting through.

“Something was done, but it wasn’t enough. Most guys thought it was definitely not enough,” Green said. “It’s a tough one. We’re still trying to make the proper steps … What happened today wasn’t enough. We felt, and I’m sure most people around the country felt the same.”

