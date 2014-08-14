LeBron James Will Return To Miami On The Biggest Day Of The NBA's Regular Season

The NBA is already looking to maximise the exposure of LeBron James’ decision to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as details of the upcoming NBA season’s schedule start to emerge.

The Cavs will open their season at home against the New York Knicks on October 30 according to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. This will actually be the Knicks’ second game as they will open their season against the Bulls.

The Cavaliers will then travel to Chicago on October 31 to face the Bulls.

But the big moment will come on Christmas Day when LeBron will return to Miami for the first time to face the Heat according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

The nationally televised Christmas Day matchups are often treated as the de facto start to the NBA season as casual sports fans begin to transition from football to basketball.

The other Christmas Day matchups will be the Washington Wizards at the Knicks, Oklahoma City at San Antonio, the Lakers at Chicago, and Golden State in Los Angeles against Steve Ballmer’s Clippers.

The full schedule will be unveiled later on Wednesday.

