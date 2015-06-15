LeBron James: 'I'm the best player in the world'

The Golden State Warriors won a critical Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. But after the game, LeBron James made it clear that he still has confidence.

At his press conference, LeBron was asked if he feels less pressure in this series compared to previous years because his team is missing key players due to injuries.

LeBron responded in a simple deadpan manner, “Nah, I feel confident because I’m the best player in the world, it’s simple” (via NBA TV).





The comment is interesting in light of James’ recent comment that he has “some other motivation” to win this year’s championship, with some speculating that the motivation is losing the NBA MVP award to Stephen Curry.

This was also reminiscent of when James was asked after the series against the Chicago Bulls what he felt like being the underdog. At that time, James seemed almost offended that somebody would ever consider him an underdog no matter what the situation.





Of course, James and his rag-tag collection of healthy teammates are the underdogs in Game 6 and they are going to need a Superman-like performance from LeBron to force a Game 7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.