LeBron James' first season back in Cleveland is starting to look a lot like his first season in Miami

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season got off to a slow start, hit a big bump in the middle, and people wondered if the team’s makeup was a mistake. However, ever since LeBron James’ 8-game mini-vacation during which he didn’t touch a basketball and ever since coach David Blatt took the team bowling instead of practice, the Cavs are red hot and on a run similar to one the Miami Heat went on in LeBron’s first season in South Beach.

Over their last 19 games, the Cavs are 17-2 and are outscoring their opponents by 12.3 points per game. After a rough start to the Big 3’s first run in Miami, the Heat went on a similar 21-1 run during which they outscored their opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Heat were able to maintain that momentum all the way to the NBA Finals. We don’t know yet if this year’s Cavs will do the same, but this is the first good sign that they can.

