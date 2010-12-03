What Everyone's Saying About LeBron James' Return To Cleveland*

We’ve given the LeBron-James-returns-to-Cleveland story substantial coverage here on the Sports Page. But if you’re not overloaded with LeBron news yet, we have plenty more to pass along:



Check out this mock 30 for 30 TV spot – directed by Dan Gilbert.

Another ex-Cav is making his return tonight, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, who many expect will receive cheers. But Ilgauskas thinks everyone’s taking this a little too seriously: “That’s chasing ghosts right there. Let bygones be bygones. There are more important things in life: people dying from cancer every day, kids dying every day, people having HIV, people fighting wars. There are more important things than the Miami Heat going back to Cleveland.”

Stan Van Gundy, coach of the Magic, is a little bothered that all anyone can talk about are James and the Heat.

Amar’e Stoudemire says the King would have stayed in Cleveland if the Cavs had acquired him.

Shaq and the rest of the Celtics are placing wagers on whether LeBron will do his usual pregame powder toss.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is expected to be in his usual baseline seat tonight. Wonder if he’ll have any interaction with James.

Dave Zirin thinks this is James’ chance to embrace the role of the villain, and that he should put his hand to his ear when Cleveland fans boo.

The Cavs have added security for tonight.

There are reports that Dan Gilbert has hired investigators to find out whether there was tampering in Miami’s signing of James.

Cavs fans have come up with some creative social media ploys to orchestrate chants against LeBron tonight.

The Cavaliers have issued 160 media credentials for tonight, three times the usual number.

Here’s Mo Williams thoughts: ‘It’s almost like your ex-girlfriend coming to your wedding.’

