LeBron James Explains How His Time In Miami Prepared Him To Handle The Cavs' Struggles

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports LeBron James says there is a sense of ‘comfort’ in having been here before.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, their second loss in a row and have now fallen to 5-5 in the first season of LeBron James’ return home.

If this sounds familiar it is because James has been here before.

In Nov. 2010, just months after LeBron’s controversial decision to take his talents to South Beach, the Miami Heat were 9-8 and many around the sport were questioning whether or not James could co-exist with Dwyane Wade and whether James was already in a power struggle with his coach.

Fast-forward to Wednesday night’s loss and LeBron was asked if he is seeing similarities between the early-season struggle of the Cavs and his first season with the Heat and LeBron responded “absolutely.”

“There is a sense of comfort,” James said in comparing this year’s Cavs to the 2010-11 Heat. “You just gotta continue to play, continue to watch film, continue to go over situations, be in situations, and you learn from it.”

LeBron can lean back on his time in Miami and know that the Heat won 21 of their next 22 games after starting 9-8 and still made it to the NBA Finals that first season.

So if anybody thinks LeBron is going to panic, he won’t, at least not yet.

