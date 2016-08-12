LeBron James agrees to 3-year, $100 million contract with the Cavs

LeBron James has agreed to a new 3-year, $100 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

James will make $31 million in the first year of the deal. That will make him the highest paid player in the NBA for the first time in his career.

We will have more on this shortly.

