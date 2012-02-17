LeBron James Says He Could See Himself Going Back To The Cavs

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

LeBron James told The Plain Dealer’s Mary Schmitt Boyer he regrets his “decision” and could see himself playing for the Cavs again someday.In response to a question about going back to the Cavs, James said:



“I think it would be great. It would be fun to play in front of these fans again. I had a lot fun times in my seven years here [Cleveland]. You can’t predict the future, and hopefully I continue to stay healthy. I’m here as a Miami Heat player, and I’m happy where I am now, but I don’t rule that out in no sense. And if I decide to come back, hopefully the fans will accept me.”

James also said he forgives Cavs owner Dan Gilbert for the letter he wrote ripping LeBron, and that he would play for him again.

But no matter where he is, LeBron says his main goal is to win a championship.

