LeBron James casually swishes a basket from the other end of the court at practice

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Boston with a 3-0 lead in the opening round of the playoffs, and like his team, LeBron appears to be firing on all cylinders.





In this Vine, tweeted out on Saturday, the four-time NBA MVP hurls a shot almost effortlessly overhand from the one corner of the Celtics’ floor (an NBA court is 28 metres).

“Pay me my money,” James says right before the shot swishes through the hoop at the far end of the court.

Through the first three games of the series, the 30-year-old has averaged 27 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists. He’s only three for 13 from three-point range — but if this Vine is any indication, he’s still a threat from downtown.

The Cavaliers and the Celtics tip off in game four at 1pm on Sunday.

