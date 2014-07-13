LeBron James' Career Earnings Show How Out Of Whack NBA Salaries Can Be

LeBron James is going home, but it won’t come without a big cost.

James’ contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to be worth $US88 million over four years, considerably less than the five-year, $US127.7 million deal he turned down from the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Chris Bosh did the exact opposite, turning down an $US88 million contract with the Houston Rockets and has agreed to a five-year, $US118 million deal to stay with the Heat.

These different offers are designed to discourage players from leaving their current teams. But what ends up happening is situations like this where one of the greatest players of all times will make less in his first 15 seasons than Chris Bosh, a player who also started his career in 2003.

Bosh is a very good NBA player. But he is not in the same class as James and there is something wrong with a league where players like Bosh make more than players like LeBron.

