LeBron James is taking a victory lap after Trump's election defeat, sharing memes mocking the president and calling him a 'loser'

Getty/Chip Somodevilla/Harry How Donald Trump, LeBron James.

LeBron James is reveling in Donald Trump’s defeat in the US presidential election.

Since Joe Biden won the race for the White House, James has posted numerous memes poking fun at Trump’s defeat, including a superimposed photo of Biden dunking over the 74-year-old.

James, who in 2017 described Trump as a “bum,” also called the president a loser.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James is reveling in Donald Trump’s defeat in the US presidential election.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden became president-elect of the United States of America after flipping key states including Pennsylvania in last week’s election, bringing to an end Trump’s tumultuous four year stay in the White House.

James, an outspoken Democrat and critic of Trump, appeared delighted about the news.

The Lakers star tweeted a video of himself smoking a cigar alongside alongside a link to More Than A Vote, a campaign he launched to bolster the turn out from Black voters.

Hes star also posted an image of himself blocking the Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA finals, however instead superimposed Biden’s head over his own and Trump’s over Iguodala’s.

The image received over 1.1 million likes.

On Sunday, James then tweeted to call Trump a loser.

“LUUUOOOOOOOOZZZZZEEEEERRRRR,” he said, tagging actor Jim Carrey, who used the phrase during his 1994 role as pet detective Ace Ventura. “BIG MOOD.”

James has repeatedly clashed with Trump over the past four years. In September 2017, he called Trump a “bum” for withdrawing his offer for the Golden State Warriors to come to the White House after their NBA finals victory.

In an interview with 2018, James said that Trump is “someone who doesn’t understand the people” and “really don’t give a f— about the people.”

Amid James’ involvement in this year’s election, Trump described the NBA star as “nasty” and a “hater” during an interview with Rush Limbaugh, while he also basked in chants of “LeBron sucks” at a recent rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden will be inaugurated as president on January 20, 2021.

Read more:

LeBron James hyped up Barack Obama after the former president drained a 3-pointer while campaigning for Joe Biden

The Trump admin tried and failed to recruit sporting giants like David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Conor McGregor for an ill-fated coronavirus ad campaign

LeBron James told Barack Obama his mother just voted for the first time, and the former US president said he loved and respected her for it

Lakers veteran says Obama’s call to NBA leaders during the protest over Jacob Blake was the turning point in resuming the season

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.