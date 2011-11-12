LeBron James Is Opening His Own Boutique Clothing Shop

LeBron James has style. And swag.



So much so, that even having his own Nike line wasn’t fit for a king.

Which is why he’s taking his fashion talents directly to the public – by opening up his own boutique clothing shop.

UNKNWN will open December 1 in Aventura, a high-end Florida mall.

We have no information on the clothing itself, just a temporary store front. But expect a lot of lions, crowns, and plenty of Italian verbage. And other “high-end” things.

Though I’d table your excitement during the store’s opening four weeks. UNKNWN will probably fail to live up to expectations in December, or the final month of the retail industry’s fourth quarter.

Zing.

Photo: GQ

