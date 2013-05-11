Lebron James Gets Blocked By 5' 9" Nate Robinson -- CROWD LOSES IT

During game three of the Bulls – Heat playoff game, Lebron James went in for a monster dunk only to get blocked by 5′ 9″ point guard Nate Robinson.
The crowd went nuts.
The Heat got the last laugh winning the game 104-94 to go up in the series 2 games to 1.
But this block is the poster every Chicago kid will be talking about for years.
Check it out via NBA:
