Lebron James Gets Blocked By 5' 9" Nate Robinson -- CROWD LOSES IT

During game three of the Bulls – Heat playoff game, Lebron James went in for a monster dunk only to get blocked by 5′ 9″ point guard Nate Robinson.



The crowd went nuts.

The Heat got the last laugh winning the game 104-94 to go up in the series 2 games to 1.

But this block is the poster every Chicago kid will be talking about for years.

Check it out via NBA:

