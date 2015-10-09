This booming pizza chain just poached LeBron James from McDonald's

Melia Robinson/Business Insider We tried Blaze Pizza, the fast-casual pizza chain endorsed by LeBron James.

Blaze Pizza is on fire.

The Chipotle-style pizza chain is now backed by longtime investor LeBron James, who opted not to represent McDonald’s in favour of Blaze.

Blaze Pizza opened 50 restaurants across the US in 2014, and it is opening a new location every five days.

Cofounder Rick Wetzel told QSR Magazine he expected the Southern California-based chain to deliver a “big blow” to major delivery chains such as Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut in the same way Netflix killed Blockbuster.

We visited Blaze Pizza’s Fremont, California, restaurant earlier this year to see whether the pizza really was fit for a king. King James, that is.

