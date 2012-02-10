LeBron James Plays The Victim Card, Says We Blame Him When The Grocery Store Is Out Of Milk

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

LeBron James hit back at Kendrick Perkins after the Thunder big man criticised LBJ for tweeting about Blake Griffin’s monster dunk.Here’s what he told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:



“I’m an easy target; if someone wants to get a point across — just throw LeBron’s name in there. You could be watching cartoons with your kids and you don’t like it, you say, ‘Blame it on LeBron.’ If you go to the grocery store and they don’t have the milk that you like, you just say, ‘It’s LeBron’s fault.’“

Playing the victim card like a champ.

Perkins originally said, “I just feel (James) is always looking for attention and he wants the world to like him.”

