LeBron James' Big Night Helped The Heat Down The Defending Champs

Cork Gaines
LeBron James

Photo: NBA TV

The score shows that the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks handily 106-85. And a look at the boxscore suggests that it was just another ho-hum night for LeBron James who scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and handed out five assists.But if we take a closer look, we see how great King James has become this season.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at a few of LeBron’s bigger plays. And because he is not Blake Griffin, this isn’t just a dunk-reel.

But if it is dunks you want to see, we've got those also

