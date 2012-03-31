LeBron James' Big Night Helped The Heat Down The Defending Champs

Photo: NBA TV

The score shows that the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks handily 106-85. And a look at the boxscore suggests that it was just another ho-hum night for LeBron James who scored 19 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and handed out five assists.But if we take a closer look, we see how great King James has become this season.



On the next few pages, we will take a look at a few of LeBron’s bigger plays. And because he is not Blake Griffin, this isn’t just a dunk-reel.

