WHO IS THE VILLAIN NOW?: LeBron James Has The Best Selling-Jersey In The NBA

We guess all hatred that everyone felt for LeBron James last summer has worn off, as the Miami Heat forward has the biggest-selling jersey of anyone in the NBA last year.Despite being thrust into the villain role after abandoning Cleveland during “The Decision,” James surpassed Kobe Bryant, who had held the top spot since 2008.



Then again, more kids dress up like Darth Vader for Halloween than Luke Skywalker.

