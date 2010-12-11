Most People Don't Care About LeBron's Betrayal

Last Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers fans got their chance to let LeBron know that they still hate him, but the rest of the world has moved on.



Regardless of all that has happened in the last 12 months, LeBron still currently has the best-selling shoe and best-selling jersey in the NBA. He’s already worshiped in Miami whose fans account for a significant part of the jersey sales, but there’s no escaping that people around the world have been snatching up LeBron gear.

For as much drama as James has created, people still love him.

His actions have given people, especially in the media, plenty to talk about, but they have done little to impact his brand. His shoe still generates 20% more business than the next most popular basketball shoe.

The truth is that LeBron is still regarded as the best basketball player, if not the best athlete, on the planet, and that’s all most people really care about.

