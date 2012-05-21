Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With the Miami Heat on the verge of utter collapse, LeBron James had one of the best game’s of his life yesterday.The stat line: 40 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, on 51% shooting in 44 minutes.



Since 1986, only three other players have had a playoff game with 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 8+ assists.

It’s his best game since his historic 48-point game in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Pistons — a game in which he scored Cleveland’s final 25 points and established himself as one of the most talented players the game has ever seen.

But in 2007 he was only 22 years old. And Cleveland wasn’t expected to do much. And everyone still loved him.

Yesterday, the stakes were much higher.

If Miami lost that game, they would have been staring at a 3-1 deficit. They would have been be one game away from a shocking collapse. We would have been this close to declaring the Miami Heat Experiment a spectacular and irreparable failure. Heads would have rolled.

But ultimately LeBron did what we all want him to do all the time — took over — and single-handedly saved the Heat’s hopes for a dynasty.

