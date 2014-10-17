LeBron James Will Be Spending A Lot More Time In This Kia

Kia is moving into unfamiliar territory with the $US60,000 K900 luxury sedan.

Carbuyers as well as the vast majority of the public do not equate the brand with wealth and luxury. So what better way to get people talking and thinking about the K900 than hiring one of the world’s richest athletes, 10-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, to be the car’s “Luxury Ambassador” ambassador.

King James’ involvement with the K900 has been rumoured since the 4-time NBA MVP Instagramed photo of himself behind the wheel of the luxury sedan, which Kia has been selling since early this year.

“As fans of the game of basketball, we were honored to learn that one of today’s most influential athletes and tastemakers recognised something different was going on at Kia and wanted to check out our new flagship sedan,” said KIA Motors America vice president Tim Chaney in statement. “Like Kia, LeBron James does not want to be confined by conventions or traditional definitions, and as our K900 Luxury Ambassador his star power will cause people to question everything they think they know about our brand.”

The K900 is Kia’s effort to move into Lexus-Mercedes territory — it’s a big, rear-wheel-drive sedan that’s powered by a 420hp V8 and packed with luxury features. Kia debuted the car with a Super Bowl ad, starring Laurence Fishburne.

