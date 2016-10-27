LeBron James gave the entire Cleveland Indians team custom Beats headphones before Game 1 of the World Series

Emmett Knowlton
LeBron James IndiansJason Miller/Getty

When the Cleveland Indians arrived at their ballpark before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, a small good-luck gift from noted Indians fan LeBron James was waiting at each of their lockers: custom, wireless Beats by Dre headphones.

James, who netted $30 million when Apple bought Beats by Dre in 2014, couldn’t make it to Progressive Field because of a work conflict. Across the parking lot at Quicken Loans Arena, James and the Cavaliers were busy routing the Knicks in their season opener.

After watching the unveiling of the championship banner and receiving his ring, James netted a triple-double (his first in a season opener).

The Indians made sure to say thanks for their gifts via social media. They returned the favour with a signed jersey. 

 

As the Cavs dominated the Knicks, the Indians used a stellar Corey Kluber performance to take Game 1 from the Cubs, 6-0.

After the basketball game ended, James took to Twitter to shout out Cleveland and the Indians.

To which Jose Ramirez of the Indians responded:

It’s a good time to be a Cleveland sports fan. Aside, of course, from the fact that the Browns are 0-7.

