LeBron James gave the entire Cleveland Indians team custom Beats headphones before Game 1 of the World Series

When the Cleveland Indians arrived at their ballpark before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, a small good-luck gift from noted Indians fan LeBron James was waiting at each of their lockers: custom, wireless Beats by Dre headphones.

James, who netted $30 million when Apple bought Beats by Dre in 2014, couldn’t make it to Progressive Field because of a work conflict. Across the parking lot at Quicken Loans Arena, James and the Cavaliers were busy routing the Knicks in their season opener.

After watching the unveiling of the championship banner and receiving his ring, James netted a triple-double (his first in a season opener).

The Indians made sure to say thanks for their gifts via social media. They returned the favour with a signed jersey.

Special delivery: @KingJames sent custom headphones for our guys!@Lindor12BC returned the favour with a signed jersey! #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/xFTSnLLCZI

— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 25, 2016

As the Cavs dominated the Knicks, the Indians used a stellar Corey Kluber performance to take Game 1 from the Cubs, 6-0.

After the basketball game ended, James took to Twitter to shout out Cleveland and the Indians.

What A Day for this city! I’m so damn humbled & honored to be one to bring happiness and joy to it all! You guys deserve…..

— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2016

all of this! Take it all in cause it’s all for you guys! Couldn’t think of a better place for this moment tonight! #AllForTheLand #LetsRock

— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2016

To which Jose Ramirez of the Indians responded:

.@KingJames I left you 2 tickets at will call. Just bring your ID with you. #WorldSeries

— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) October 25, 2016

It’s a good time to be a Cleveland sports fan. Aside, of course, from the fact that the Browns are 0-7.

