Beats Releases An Intense Ad About LeBron's Return To Cleveland

YouTube LeBron works out in his high school gym wearing his Beats.

As we all know by now, LeBron James is back home in Cleveland, Ohio. James’ decision was a huge deal for both the NBA and the city of Cleveland.

Beats made this clear with a new ad featuring LeBron driving the streets of Akron, where he grew up and went to high school. The song “Take Me to Church” plays as LeBron goes through an intense work out in his high school gym, as scenes of him as a kid, and shots of the dingy apartments and empty fridges of his childhood play in tandem. It’s pretty powerful, and very intense.

Just a kid from Akron, Ohio:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.